Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 188,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BP were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 3,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

