Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $91,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $493.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.53 and a 52-week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.95.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.