Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $53.89 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Mercadolibre comprises 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of Mercadolibre worth $53,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $633.84 on Monday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $436.45 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $678.14 and its 200-day moving average is $595.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

