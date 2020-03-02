Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,459 shares of company stock worth $17,481,977. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $191.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

