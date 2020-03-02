Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,902.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $937.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.