Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 50,701 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $51.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.