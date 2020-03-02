Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 995,262 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 273.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,262 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

