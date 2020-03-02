Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $181.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

