Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.85 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

