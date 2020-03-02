Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.29% of Western Midstream Partners worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677,468 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.05%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

