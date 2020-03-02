Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 107,521 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 107,521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.23% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.17.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.64%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

