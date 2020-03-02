Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 117 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,421,936 shares of company stock valued at $346,822,875 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,344.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,466.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

