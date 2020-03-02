Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,191,596 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,939,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,191,596 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 1.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.37% of Mplx worth $100,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Mplx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $20.05 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

