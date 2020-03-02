Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 15,499 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

