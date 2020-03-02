Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 195,568 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,568 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.14% of Enbridge worth $111,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $237,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

