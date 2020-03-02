Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,626,714 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,131,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,626,714 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises about 4.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.77% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $258,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.