Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 299,112 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299,112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.57% of NGL Energy Partners worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,066,000 after buying an additional 140,204 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NGL opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -123.81%.

In other news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,220.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.