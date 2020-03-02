Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 327,658 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 587,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 327,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.54% of NuStar Energy worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 191,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NS. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.64%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

