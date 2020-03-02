Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 330,424 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 330,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.70% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $609.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.6878 dividend. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.04%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders have purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,556 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.