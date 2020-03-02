Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,170 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

