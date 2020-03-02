Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 625,164 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,804,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 625,164 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $80,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 659,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.