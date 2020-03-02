Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 65,618 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.44% of Rattler Midstream worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $3,280,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 121,331 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 212.50%.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.