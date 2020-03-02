Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 828,239 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 828,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.43% of Antero Midstream worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

