Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,600 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.36% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $51,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 150.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 543,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

NYSE MMP opened at $56.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

