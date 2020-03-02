Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 598,948 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 1.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.30% of Pembina Pipeline worth $61,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.