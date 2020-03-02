Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,094. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

