Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Community Bank System by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Bank System by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

