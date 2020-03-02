Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SID opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

