Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

SID traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SID has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

