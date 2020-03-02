Comparing Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (NYSE:FYRTY)

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Burlington Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Burlington Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FAMILYMART UNY/ADR and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAMILYMART UNY/ADR N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 6.26% 145.12% 10.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FAMILYMART UNY/ADR and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAMILYMART UNY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Burlington Stores 0 8 15 0 2.65

Burlington Stores has a consensus target price of $229.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than FAMILYMART UNY/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAMILYMART UNY/ADR and Burlington Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAMILYMART UNY/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores $6.67 billion 2.15 $414.74 million $6.44 33.58

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than FAMILYMART UNY/ADR.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats FAMILYMART UNY/ADR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR Company Profile

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations. As of February 28, 2017, it operated 18,125 convenience stores and 210 general merchandise stores in Japan; and 6,375 convenience stores and 3 general merchandise stores internationally. FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of August 16, 2018, FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 661 stores under the Burlington Stores name; 2 Cohoes Fashions stores; 2 Super Baby Depot stores; 9 MJM Designer Shoes stores; and 1 online store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

