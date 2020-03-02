Comparing Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Qiagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $500,000.00 71.78 -$10.30 million N/A N/A Qiagen $1.53 billion 5.30 -$41.46 million $1.43 25.10

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qiagen.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -141.42% -97.28% Qiagen -2.72% 13.00% 6.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Entera Bio and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qiagen 1 12 7 0 2.30

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.78%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $36.08, indicating a potential upside of 0.51%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Qiagen.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Qiagen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, an application for analysis and interpretation of human sequencing data generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based variant classification; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and order bioinformatics solutions and linking biological interpretation from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; QIAsymphony SP for sample preparation; QIAsymphony AS for assay setup; Rotor-Gene Q, a rotary real-time PCR cycler system; QIAstat-Dx for molecular analysis of common syndromes; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 for automation of higher-throughput PCR testing in clinical laboratories; and QIAcube and QIAcube connect workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has collaboration agreements with Ares Genetics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

