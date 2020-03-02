Comparing Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) & Select Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLCT)

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) and Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Select Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 19.28% 7.34% 0.88% Select Bancorp 20.41% 6.13% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prime Meridian and Select Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $17.54 million 3.56 $4.04 million N/A N/A Select Bancorp $63.87 million 3.04 $13.03 million $0.68 15.44

Select Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prime Meridian and Select Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Select Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Select Bancorp beats Prime Meridian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. It also provides a range of loan products comprising commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers electronic banking services, such as mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, notary, night depository, investment, and automated teller services, as well as debit cards, direct deposits, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and credit and merchant cards. As of December 31, 2018, Prime Meridian Holding Company had three banking offices in Tallahassee and Crawfordville, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

