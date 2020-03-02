Comparing Silk Road Medical (SILK) & Its Peers

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Silk Road Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silk Road Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silk Road Medical Competitors 1127 3599 5943 335 2.50

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus price target of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Silk Road Medical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million -$52.42 million -30.54 Silk Road Medical Competitors $1.43 billion $160.94 million -54.72

Silk Road Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -82.73% -2,512.36% -29.42% Silk Road Medical Competitors -557.64% -131.75% -23.16%

Summary

Silk Road Medical peers beat Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

