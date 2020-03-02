Comparing SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Spi Energy (OTCMKTS:SPI)

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Spi Energy alerts:

Spi Energy has a beta of 4.44, indicating that its share price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spi Energy and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.12 -$12.28 million N/A N/A SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 1.55 $527.76 million $3.62 8.60

SUMCO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spi Energy and SUMCO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 1 2 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A SUMCO CORP/ADR 16.54% 16.31% 9.12%

Summary

SUMCO CORP/ADR beats Spi Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.