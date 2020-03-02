Comparing Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & Autohome (NASDAQ:ATHM)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Zynga alerts:

This table compares Zynga and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga 3.17% -10.12% -5.71% Autohome 38.06% 25.93% 19.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynga and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 4.78 $41.92 million ($0.06) -111.42 Autohome $1.21 billion 7.58 $459.65 million $4.10 18.94

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynga and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 3 10 0 2.77 Autohome 2 4 5 0 2.27

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $7.65, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $96.35, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Zynga.

Volatility and Risk

Zynga has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats Zynga on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.