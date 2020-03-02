Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,002,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,446,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

