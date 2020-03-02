Comstock Resources Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.60%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRK. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

