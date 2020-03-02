Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

CRK opened at $5.99 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

