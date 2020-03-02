Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.26% of Conagra Brands worth $43,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $22,451,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

CAG stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

