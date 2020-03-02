Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $614,633.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $614,633.00 and approximately $102,189.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.01011103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041441 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00206316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00069802 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00310700 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Conceal's total supply is 15,630,364 coins and its circulating supply is 6,690,053 coins. Conceal's official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Conceal's official website is conceal.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

