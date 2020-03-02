Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Conifer has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. Equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNFR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Conifer news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $53,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc bought 28,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,017 shares of company stock valued at $184,807 in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned about 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

