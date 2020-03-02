ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 321,762 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.35% of ConocoPhillips worth $251,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.0% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.5% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

COP opened at $47.96 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

