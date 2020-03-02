Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.45% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTO. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 140,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

CTO traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,942. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.