Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.63.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

STZ opened at $172.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,348,000 after purchasing an additional 161,607 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

