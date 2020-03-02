Constellation Price Reaches $0.0137 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $555,848.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00497864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $576.00 or 0.06469332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030156 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,926,876 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

