ContentBox Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and Huobi. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $70,684.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008080 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, CPDAX, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

