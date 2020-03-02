Contentos Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00497524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.43 or 0.06424940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00064104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030345 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,163,414,957 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

