Contrasting Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -150.72% -67.80% Alector -378.57% -58.27% -21.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Alector’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -0.95 Alector $27.51 million 67.02 -$52.25 million ($4.62) -5.79

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 8 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 720.77%. Alector has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Alector.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alector beats Genocea Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

