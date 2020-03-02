Contrasting Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Broadway Financial (OTCMKTS:BYFC)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and Broadway Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.82 $5.58 million N/A N/A Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.29 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Madison County Financial and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34% Broadway Financial -1.15% -0.42% -0.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison County Financial beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

