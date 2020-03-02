Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281,298 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV comprises approximately 10.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $56,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

